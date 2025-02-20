Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aramark were worth $26,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Aramark by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,329,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aramark by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,714,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,619,000 after acquiring an additional 896,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $18,105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,570,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,427,000 after acquiring an additional 441,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Aramark by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 196,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

