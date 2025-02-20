Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 616,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UDR were worth $26,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in UDR by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in UDR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in UDR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

