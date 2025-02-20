Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,054 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Loews were worth $28,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,627. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.