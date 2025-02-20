Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,648 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. CWM LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $320.44 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $302.70 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.28 and its 200 day moving average is $363.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

