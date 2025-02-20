Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,762 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $23,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

