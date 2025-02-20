Rhumbline Advisers Sells 20,887 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,887 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 626.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 769,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

