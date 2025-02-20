Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,349 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Acuity Brands worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,849,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $326.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.31 and a 200-day moving average of $296.47.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.40.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

