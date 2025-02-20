Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,572 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TKO Group were worth $27,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 491.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in TKO Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,870.30. This represents a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,816.50. The trade was a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $166.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -395.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.11.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

