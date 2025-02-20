Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,166 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Donaldson worth $24,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 118,156 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $61,697,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 513,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.91 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.