Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,816 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Textron were worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Textron by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 475,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.86. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

