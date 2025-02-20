Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,546 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,535 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,614,558 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $357,732,000 after buying an additional 272,007 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $285,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,879 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,414,618 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

