Rhumbline Advisers Sells 661 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $109.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $383,114.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,283.85. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,361.50. This represents a 49.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,922,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

