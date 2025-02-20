Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,716 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $28,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,279,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,023,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,923,000 after acquiring an additional 860,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $110.61 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

