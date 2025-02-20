Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CarMax were worth $23,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in CarMax by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CarMax by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

