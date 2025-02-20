Rimini Street (RMNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $102.57 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $318.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,810.80. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,867 shares of company stock valued at $83,982 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rimini Street

About Rimini Street

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.