Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

RVSB opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $277,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,050.52. The trade was a 21.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 254,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

