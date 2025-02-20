Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $180.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.24. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,990,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,978,000 after buying an additional 72,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,855,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,347,000 after buying an additional 1,673,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,427,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,872,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,579,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,888,000 after purchasing an additional 273,217 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.