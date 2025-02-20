Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Price

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMN. William Blair downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.06 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Creative Planning grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 88.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $132,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 761,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 508.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

