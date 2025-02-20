Robert W. Baird Raises Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $43.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VNT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Get Vontier alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vontier

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Vontier has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vontier by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.