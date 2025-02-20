Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $61.93 and last traded at $61.95. 16,100,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 24,048,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

Specifically, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.53.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

