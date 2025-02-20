Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Roblox by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 33,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $705,316.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,100,612.29. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $177,601.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,993.24. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,069,697 shares of company stock valued at $65,912,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $63.65 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 795.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

