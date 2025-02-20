Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,525. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,530 shares of company stock worth $2,944,700. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

