Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CRC

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of California Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,269.20. This trade represents a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

