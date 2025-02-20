Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $324.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.02 and its 200-day moving average is $304.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $310.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.84.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $167,970.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,758.58. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,415. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,117,641 shares of company stock valued at $386,408,308. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

