Savant Capital LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

