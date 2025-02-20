Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,310.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after buying an additional 1,315,706 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.