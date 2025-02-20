Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Shares of VG stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

