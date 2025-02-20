SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,744,386.82. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,341 shares of company stock worth $8,423,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 778.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,816,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 55.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 921,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,167,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

