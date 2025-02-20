Share Repurchase Program Authorized by CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.03 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

