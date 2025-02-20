Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,181,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $187.13 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

