Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $125.52 and last traded at $122.98, with a volume of 312349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.28.
The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $116.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
