Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.29) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOWL

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 2.2 %

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 273 ($3.44) on Tuesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 268 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 307.80. The company has a market cap of £471.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Hollywood Bowl Group will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Peter Boddy purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($151,000.38). Also, insider Stephen Burns purchased 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £39,630 ($49,867.87). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 83,510 shares of company stock valued at $24,378,100. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.