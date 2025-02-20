Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Decreases By 6.1%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

