Short Interest in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Declines By 6.2%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Hagerty

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $74,925.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,774,060.31. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 143,652 shares of company stock worth $1,462,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hagerty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Hagerty Stock Performance

NYSE HGTY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

