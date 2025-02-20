Short Interest in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Declines By 6.2%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $74,925.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,774,060.31. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 143,652 shares of company stock worth $1,462,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hagerty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HGTY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
