Sidoti Csr Comments on Mativ’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mativ in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mativ’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Mativ’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mativ in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Mativ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Mativ has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $495.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Mativ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATV. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,397,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mativ by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 943,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 364,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mativ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 253,365 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mativ by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 233,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mativ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,090,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 226,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

