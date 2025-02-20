SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 133,597 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,098,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $431.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

