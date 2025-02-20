Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 44,828.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

