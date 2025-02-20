Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $94.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.81.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $52,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after buying an additional 381,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after buying an additional 355,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 115,910.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 336,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after buying an additional 336,141 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.