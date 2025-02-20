S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $542.61 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.41.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

