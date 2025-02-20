SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

MDYV opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

