Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 4,707.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,707.50 ($59.24).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,952 ($37.15) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,370 ($29.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,730 ($46.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,717.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,696.35.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

