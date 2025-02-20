Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Innes Smith Sells 85,585 Shares

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith sold 85,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35), for a total value of £91,575.95 ($115,233.36).

Springfield Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

LON SPR opened at GBX 97.73 ($1.23) on Thursday. Springfield Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.42). The company has a market cap of £116.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.46 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

