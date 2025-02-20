SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $6.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Trading Up 12.8 %

SSRM opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.62.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SSR Mining by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.