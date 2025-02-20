SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
SSR Mining Stock Performance
Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$14.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.95. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.29 and a 12-month high of C$15.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.
SSR Mining Company Profile
