SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$14.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.95. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.29 and a 12-month high of C$15.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

