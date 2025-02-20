STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,210 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,195,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $228,655,000 after buying an additional 1,719,257 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 674.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,396,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after buying an additional 1,216,300 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,372 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

STM opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $49.05.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

