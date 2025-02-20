STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,365 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,365,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STM opened at $26.49 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $49.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. TD Cowen cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

