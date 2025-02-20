Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NOV by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

