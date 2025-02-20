Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

KIRK stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Featured Stories

