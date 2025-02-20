Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE TTC opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toro has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

