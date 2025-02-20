Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 1,014 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SLYG opened at $93.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

